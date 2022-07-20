Tory Leader Odds: Liz Truss Is Frontrunner to Become Next UK Prime Minister

Two candidates remain in the battle to succeed Boris Johnson as leader of the UK Conservative Party and Prime Minister, as betting companies adjust their odds during the twists and turns of the leadership race.
Tory MPs held their final ballot on Wednesday in the race to elect a new premier, with Trade Minister Penny Mordaunt knocked out after receiving the fewest votes. Ex-Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss will now campaign in hustings around the country for the votes of as many as 180,000 Tory party members. The results will be announced on Sept. 5 but many members may send off their postal ballots long before then.