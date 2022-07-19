 Skip to content
Business

JPMorgan Must Face Trial Over Former Worker’s Retaliation Claims

  • Ex-compliance officer claims she was fired over her concerns
  • Bank says Williams terminated for deficiencies, behavior
The J.P. Morgan logo sign on the entrance of a glass office building in Midtown Manhattan, New York, USA on 23 January 2020. JPMorgan Chase & Co. is an American multinational investment bank and financial services holding company has the headquarters in New York City. NY, USA (Photo by Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
The J.P. Morgan logo sign on the entrance of a glass office building in Midtown Manhattan, New York, USA on 23 January 2020. JPMorgan Chase & Co. is an American multinational investment bank and financial services holding company has the headquarters in New York City. NY, USA (Photo by Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images)Photographer: NurPhoto/NurPhoto

JPMorgan Chase & Co. must face a trial over claims by a former vice president in its anti-corruption unit that she was marginalized, mistreated and fired from the bank for complaining about compliance failures.

US District Judge Jed Rakoff on Tuesday denied the bank’s request for a pre-trial ruling dismissing Shaquala Williams’s lawsuit. She claims her employment was terminated in October 2019 after she raised concerns that the bank may have broken the law by misleading regulators about its anti-corruption, anti-money-laundering, economic sanctions and risk governance programs.