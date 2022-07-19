JPMorgan Must Face Trial Over Former Worker’s Retaliation Claims

JPMorgan Chase & Co. must face a trial over claims by a former vice president in its anti-corruption unit that she was marginalized, mistreated and fired from the bank for complaining about compliance failures.
US District Judge Jed Rakoff on Tuesday denied the bank’s request for a pre-trial ruling dismissing Shaquala Williams’s lawsuit. She claims her employment was terminated in October 2019 after she raised concerns that the bank may have broken the law by misleading regulators about its anti-corruption, anti-money-laundering, economic sanctions and risk governance programs.