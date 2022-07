When Stockton, California, declared bankruptcy in 2012, it was the largest municipal failure in American history. But it wasn’t exactly a surprise: By the late 20th century, the city had already become a symbol of urban decline. Once a hub of canning, farming and manufacturing jobs, Stockton saw its major employers begin to leave the region; the city’s tax base evaporated and housing values plummeted.

As Michelle Wilde Anderson recounts in her new book, “The Fight to Save the Town: Reimagining Discarded America,” Stockton’s economic woes deepened in the wake of the Great Recession: Between 2007 and 2011, the city was saddled with 20% unemployment and suffered a higher foreclosure rate than any city in the nation apart from Detroit.