Chinese Banks Seen Keeping Rates Steady as PBOC Remains Cautious

Chinese banks are expected to hold their main lending rates steady in the absence of more easing from the central bank, which is trying to strike a balance between preventing faster inflation and supporting the economy.
All 19 economists polled by Bloomberg forecast the one-year loan prime rate will be left unchanged at 3.7% Wednesday. It was last lowered in January. Twelve of the 14 economists surveyed for the five-year rate, a reference for mortgages, predict that it will be kept at 4.45%, while two others see a cut of between 5 and 10 basis points.