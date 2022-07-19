US Official Sees Curbs on Exports to Russia as Template for China

The US’s successful collaboration with 37 other nations that’s driven down exports to Russia serves as a blueprint for a new regime on tackling threats from China, the head of the Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security said.
Washington has imposed a wave of restrictions on exports to Russia since it invaded Ukraine in February, cutting President Vladimir Putin off from the majority of the technology needed to sustain the war. Countries joining the US in instituting the controls have included Japan, Australia, and European Union members.