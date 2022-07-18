Considering a Tattoo? It May Not Be Bad For Your Career After All

More and more people in their 20s and 30s are sporting tattoos. Inevitably, that also means more ink around the workplace, where social norms around body art are slowly starting to shift as the pandemic ushers in a more casual office setting.

About 60% of working Americans say that the definition of what’s considered “professional” has changed since the start of the pandemic, with the vast majority saying it’s changed for the better, according to research from LinkedIn that was shared with Bloomberg News. That’s especially true for younger generations. The study, based on a survey of about 2,000 workers, showed that Gen Z is least likely to believe in the “traditionally professional” look in the office — less than 40% of workers in the group think you need to maintain a “conservative” appearance that includes keeping tattoos covered.