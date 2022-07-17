Brits Flock to Seaside Towns to Beat the Heat and Airport Chaos

Britons were hoping this summer would mark the return of vacations abroad and cheap flights to continental Europe. But chaos at airports and sweltering temperatures at home mean many are choosing to simply head to seaside towns such as Blackpool and Brighton.

Footfall in UK coastal towns grew by an average of almost 10% from Sunday to Wednesday, compared with a week earlier, and fell in London as city dwellers escape the capital, according to retail data group Springboard. The same is expected over the next few days, with record temperatures of 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) forecast.