Germany, France, Ireland and three other European Union nations account for almost all of 13.9 billion euros ($14 billion) in Russian assets that have been frozen in the 27-nation EU since the invasion of Ukraine, according to the bloc’s justice chief.

The three countries plus Austria, Belgium, and Luxembourg have frozen 12.7 billion euros in assets, while others have signaled they seized small amounts or none at all, EU Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders said in an interview.