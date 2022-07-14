Volkswagen Suffers EU Court Setback Over Software Seen as Defeat Device

Volkswagen AG suffered a setback at the European Union’s top court over its right to deploy IT technology that protects car components from damage at certain temperatures and altitudes -- in a dispute that emerged from the aftermath of the diesel scandal that roiled the German car giant.
Judges at the EU Court of Justice said there was no exemption to EU regulations for the use of software that changes pollutant gas emissions in cars based on the outside temperature. The ruling opens to door to potential consumer claims for compensation over sales contracts for affected cars.