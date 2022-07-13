 Skip to content
Politics

Bolsonaro’s $7.6 Billion Aid Package Approved Before Brazil Election

  • Lower house authorizes aid for poor Brazilians and truckers
  • Most voters blame Brazil’s economic woes on the president
Residents line up to receive government aid in Juazeiro do Norte, Ceara state earlier this year.
Residents line up to receive government aid in Juazeiro do Norte, Ceara state earlier this year.Photographer: Jonne Roriz/Bloomberg

President Jair Bolsonaro got the green light to spend 41.3 billion reais ($7.6 billion) to help Brazilians suffering with inflation that, running near 12% a year, is eroding his popularity before October’s elections.

The lower house approved late on Wednesday the bill that allows the government to bypass a constitutional spending cap rule to boost cash handouts to the poor and give diesel vouchers to truck drivers, among other measures. The proposal passed by 469-17 votes in a second round of voting and will now be enacted as law by congress.  