Bolsonaro’s $7.6 Billion Aid Package Approved Before Brazil Election

President Jair Bolsonaro got the green light to spend 41.3 billion reais ($7.6 billion) to help Brazilians suffering with inflation that, running near 12% a year, is eroding his popularity before October’s elections.
The lower house approved late on Wednesday the bill that allows the government to bypass a constitutional spending cap rule to boost cash handouts to the poor and give diesel vouchers to truck drivers, among other measures. The proposal passed by 469-17 votes in a second round of voting and will now be enacted as law by congress.