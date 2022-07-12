N.J. Debt Totals More Than $248 Billion, Led by Benefits Burden

General obligation borrowing under New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy was the highest in at least a decade, driven by pandemic bond issues. The state’s overall debt climbed 22% in the 2021 fiscal year, according to an annual accounting.
Murphy borrowed roughly $4 billion to fill anticipated shortfalls but that ended up being unnecessary as higher-than-expected tax revenue meant the state could weather the crisis without the extra cash. Now, he’s stuck with bonds, structured as non-callable, that can’t be paid off early.