Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Is in Talks to Buy Asset Manager Fortress From SoftBank

Mubadala Investment Co. is in talks to acquire asset manager Fortress Investment Group from Japanese conglomerate SoftBank Group Corp., people with knowledge of the matter said.
The Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund is discussing a deal that would value Fortress at more than $1 billion, one of the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. Mubadala has long been a SoftBank counterpart, and in 2017 said it would be among anchor investors in the firm’s debut Vision Fund.