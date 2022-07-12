Making Sure GM Has the Financial Muscle for the Electric Future

As General Motors Co.’s chief financial officer, Paul Jacobson must make sure the company has the wherewithal to transition to an electric future, putting him at the center of everything from supply chain chaos to technology shifts.
Jacobson holds a bachelor’s degree in aviation management from Auburn University and an MBA from Vanderbilt University. After joining Delta Air Lines as a financial analyst in 1997, he served as senior vice president, treasurer, and CFO. He moved to GM in October 2020.