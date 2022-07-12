 Skip to content
Businessweek
Business

Making Sure GM Has the Financial Muscle for the Electric Future

CFO Paul Jacobson talks about chip shortages, attracting new customers, and the many ways to earn money from EVs.
Jacobson

Jacobson

Photographer: Emily Elconin/Bloomberg
By

From

As General Motors Co.’s chief financial officer, Paul Jacobson must make sure the company has the wherewithal to transition to an electric future, putting him at the center of everything from supply chain chaos to technology shifts.

Jacobson holds a bachelor’s degree in aviation management from Auburn University and an MBA from Vanderbilt University. After joining Delta Air Lines as a financial analyst in 1997, he served as senior vice president, treasurer, and CFO. He moved to GM in October 2020.