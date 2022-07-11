Joffre Capital Seek Financing to Gain Control of Playtika

Joffre Capital, a tech-focused buyout firm started by Chinese dealmakers, is seeking financing to fund a potential bid for control of mobile game developer Playtika Holding Corp., people with knowledge of the matter said.
The investment firm is considering boosting its Playtika stake to become the majority shareholder, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private. It is studying a purchase of Chinese online gaming tycoon Shi Yuzhu’s remaining holding in the firm, the people said.