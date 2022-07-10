Twitter Assembles Legal Team to Sue Musk Over Dropped Takeover

A Conversation with Carrie Lam

Bloomberg TV's Stephen Engle speaks with outgoing Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam in one of the last interviews of her tumultuous term as Chief Executive. Her five years in office were marred by mass street protests, the imposition of a national security law that tightened Beijing’s grip, and a pandemic response that undermined the city’s international status. Lam tells Engle she has nothing to apologize for to the Hong Kong people.