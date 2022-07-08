Putin Says New Sanctions Would Be Catastrophic for Global Energy Markets

Western nations made a mistake by imposing energy sanctions on Russia, and if they persist with further restrictions it will be a catastrophe for global markets, said President Vladimir Putin.
“Sanctions restrictions on Russia cause much more damage to those countries that impose them,” Putin said on Friday at a meeting with government officials that was broadcast on Rossiya 24 TV. “Further use of the sanctions policy may lead to even more severe, without exaggeration, even catastrophic consequences for the global energy market.”