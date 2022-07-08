 Skip to content
Politics

Putin Says New Sanctions Would Be Catastrophic for Global Energy Markets

  • Restrictions on Russian energy are hurting the West: Putin
  • Russia’s energy industry is stabilizing, oil production rising
Vladimir Putin

Source: Bloomberg

Bloomberg News

Western nations made a mistake by imposing energy sanctions on Russia, and if they persist with further restrictions it will be a catastrophe for global markets, said President Vladimir Putin.

“Sanctions restrictions on Russia cause much more damage to those countries that impose them,” Putin said on Friday at a meeting with government officials that was broadcast on Rossiya 24 TV. “Further use of the sanctions policy may lead to even more severe, without exaggeration, even catastrophic consequences for the global energy market.”