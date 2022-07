The big crash in tech stocks and crypto assets has been so swift and so severe, that for many, it hasn’t yet sunk in. Investors still talk about finding the market bottom on the assumption that it’s all going to bounce right back and the good times of 2021 will return.



So how do you know when the party’s really over? And what does it feel like once you’re firmly on the unpleasant side of the bubble?

Stephan Paternot has some idea.