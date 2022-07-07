Sinopharm Explores $1 Billion Deal for BBI Life Sciences

China National Pharmaceutical Group Co. is among suitors exploring a potential acquisition of BBI Life Sciences Corp., in a deal that could value the Shanghai-based DNA synthesis products supplier at more than $1 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.
The state-owned company, known as Sinopharm, has held talks with BBI Life’s founding Wang family about a transaction, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private. BBI Life’s owner is also in discussions with other possible buyers, the people said.