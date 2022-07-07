 Skip to content
Rupee’s Slide Pits Central Bank Against Market Full of Bears

  • RBI introduced new measures this week to defend the currency
  • Reserves may rapidly erode in outflow spiral: Cornell’s Prasad
The rupee’s tumble to a succession of record lows is sparking fears of a deeper selloff and pitting the central bank against analysts and strategists who are predicting further losses.

The currency has already dropped more than 6% this year, putting it on the threshold of 80 per dollar for the first time, as fears of a global recession and spiraling oil prices fuel outflows and deficits. The authorities are well aware of the potential risks, with the Reserve Bank of India and the government announcing a raft of measures in the past week to support the currency.