European Central Bank policy makers have a working name for their new crisis tool but aren’t yet displaying certainty that it will be ready at their July 21 decision, according to people familiar with the matter.

The measure is being referred to as the Transmission Protection Mechanism, though that could still change when it is unveiled, the people said, declining to be identified because discussions are private. Talks proceeded at a scheduled meeting on Wednesday, though a lot of work is still to be done, they said.