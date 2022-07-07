China’s Commerce Ministry Urges US Not to Add New Trade Measures

China asked the US to refrain from introducing any new trade measures amid reports that the Biden administration is weighing a new investigation into Chinese subsidies.
China “urges the US not to introduce new trade measures” as China always opposes protectionist trade practices, Commerce Ministry Spokeswoman Shu Jueting said Thursday in Beijing. “The US accusations against China on industrial subsidies are completely inconsistent with the facts,” she said, adding that China’s subsidy levels and methods are in line with World Trade Organization rules.