Hong Kong Should Not ‘Lie Flat’ on Covid, Says Leader John Lee

Hong Kong must not “lie flat” in its battle with Covid-19, the city’s new leader John Lee said, echoing mainland China’s rejection of the “living with the virus” pandemic policy.
“Regarding anti-epidemic strategies, I do not agree with lying flat, allowing infection numbers to increase arbitrarily, as there will be risks of serious and fatal case number increasing proportionally, when the base number increases,” Lee said Wednesday at his first question and answer session at the city’s Legislative Council since taking office.