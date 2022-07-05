Recession Fear Puts Dollar on Course for Biggest Gain Since 2020

The dollar surged to its strongest level in more than two years as growing concern about recession prompted investors to pile into haven assets and riskier currencies from Hungary to Colombia were smashed.
The greenback steamrolled almost everything before it on Tuesday, rising more than 1% against most major developed market peers and there was increasing speculation that it might soon reach parity with the euro. The Bloomberg dollar index, which measures it against a basket of major counterparts, climbed as much as 1.2% and was on course for its best day since June 2020.