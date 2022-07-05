Gazprom Bondholders Face Dollar, Franc Coupon Payment Delays

The holders of two series of Gazprom PJSC notes face delays with coupon payments as Citigroup Inc., the securities’ paying agent, checks the transactions are compliant with sanctions, according to people familiar with the matter.
While the Russian company has wired the money due last week, the paying agent is taking extra care on its due diligence process, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing private information. The Russian gas giant was due to pay interest of $15 million in June 29, and 7.7 million Swiss francs ($8 million) a day after, data compiled by Bloomberg show.