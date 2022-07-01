Here’s How Abortion Cases Are Playing Out Across the US After Roe Reversal

Since the US Supreme Court struck down the federal right to abortion last week, the legal fight has quickly shifted to the states as judges blocked or cleared the way for so-called trigger laws that revived tighter restrictions on the procedure.
There are 13 states identified by the Guttmacher Institute as having laws banning abortions that were designed to kick in automatically once the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision was overturned, while several more have bans or restrictions poised to take effect. On June 23, the high court wiped out two seminal cases recognizing a constitutional right to abortion before viability, sparking lawsuits from reproductive-rights groups.