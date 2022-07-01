 Skip to content
Pursuits

Adele’s Music Licensing Fees to Help Fund $335 Million of Bonds

  • Blackstone-backed SESAC mortgages its music licensing deals
  • Offering is SESAC’s second whole-business securitization
Adele performs on stage on February 2022 in London.

Adele performs on stage on February 2022 in London.

Photographer: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Investors bet on the popularity of music from artists ranging from Adele to Neil Diamond to Rosanne Cash as they bought up bonds backed by licensing their catalogues. 

Performing-rights organization SESAC, which licenses music to radio, television and film and collects other fees and royalties, has sold a $335 million bond transaction, according to people with knowledge of the matter. The offering is the second such deal for the Blackstone Group Inc.-backed company, which also counts Bob Dylan, Kesha, and Green Day among its roughly 30,000 clients. 