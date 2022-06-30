South Africa’s Eskom Extends Record Power Cuts to a Fourth Day

South Africa’s state-owned electricity utility Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd. will extend the worst blackouts on record to a fourth day as it struggles to recover from a strike that prevented as many as 90% of staff at some power plants from going to work.
The company will cut 6,000 megawatts from the national grid from 2 p.m. until midnight on Thursday and again from 5 a.m. until midnight on Friday, it said in a statement on Twitter. It started cutting that much power for the first time in more than two years on June 28.