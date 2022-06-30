 Skip to content
Colombia’s Petro Names Ocampo Finance Minister in Nod to Market

  • Ocampo, former central bank director, was teaching at Columbia
  • Currency has fallen about 5% since Petro’s June 19 victory
Jose Antonio Ocampo during an interview with Bloomberg TV in New York in April 2017. 
Jose Antonio Ocampo during an interview with Bloomberg TV in New York in April 2017. Photographer: Christopher Goodney/Bloomberg
Colombian President-elect Gustavo Petro named Jose Antonio Ocampo as Finance Minister in a move that should help ease concerns among investors who have been bracing for unpredictable economic policies under the nation’s first leftist government.

Ocampo, 69, is one of Colombia’s best-known economists. He has argued for a more “active” use of the exchange rate and has made the case for a tax on commodities exports. He already served as finance minister in the 1990s, and has also been agriculture minister and head of the National Planning Department. More recently, he was a co-director of the central bank and a professor at Columbia University.