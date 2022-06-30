Colombia’s Petro Names Ocampo Finance Minister in Nod to Market

Colombian President-elect Gustavo Petro named Jose Antonio Ocampo as Finance Minister in a move that should help ease concerns among investors who have been bracing for unpredictable economic policies under the nation’s first leftist government.
Ocampo, 69, is one of Colombia’s best-known economists. He has argued for a more “active” use of the exchange rate and has made the case for a tax on commodities exports. He already served as finance minister in the 1990s, and has also been agriculture minister and head of the National Planning Department. More recently, he was a co-director of the central bank and a professor at Columbia University.