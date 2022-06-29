Mandiant Finds Possible Link Between Kremlin, Pro-Russian ‘Hacktivists’

A pro-Russian “hacktivist” outfit that targeted Ukraine and its allies may be tied to the Kremlin, according to preliminary research from a US-based cybersecurity firm.
Mandiant Inc. told Bloomberg News that Russian intelligence operatives were likely behind a recent breach of an unnamed organization, resulting in the theft of data. Information stolen in that breach wound up in the hands of XakNet, a pro-Russian “hacktivist” group that’s previously denied it’s government-affiliated. Mandiant declined to identify the victim organization.