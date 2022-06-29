 Skip to content
Politics

Ecuador President Lasso Survives Impeachment Attempt Amid Unrest

  • Minority groups block opposition party bid to unseat president
  • Crisis hit Ecuador’s dollar bonds hard after overperformance
Guillermo Lasso
Guillermo LassoPhotographer: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images 
Ecuador President Guillermo Lasso survived an impeachment vote late Tuesday after a hard-left opposition party failed to rally other smaller groups in congress to oust him as his government moved to make concessions to diffuse the political crisis. 

With only 80 of 137 lawmakers voting to remove Lasso, the impeachment attempt failed to clear the 92-vote hurdle needed to remove the president from office. Another 48 lawmakers rejected the motion, with nine abstaining after a session that lasted about 12 hours and included three voting attempts.