Victoria’s Secret Signs Pact to Increase Black Suppliers, Promotions

Victoria’s Secret & Co. joined the growing ranks of companies pledging to increase the amount of business they do with Black-owned firms and to promote more Black workers.

The lingerie giant said it is working with the Fifteen Percent Pledge organization to gather data and establish a system with the aim of eventually reaching a point where 15% of its suppliers are Black-owned firms, up from around 1% to 2% currently. Those suppliers include everything from food and beverage vendors at events to third-party brands sold through its online collaborations.