Scotland will seek the legal backing for a referendum on independence next year, escalating a standoff with the government in London that risks throwing the UK into constitutional turmoil.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is accelerating the process of getting the necessary legislation for a vote tested in court before it heads to the Scottish Parliament. The referendum bill, which envisages a vote on Oct. 19 next year, was referred to the UK Supreme Court by Scotland’s chief legal officer, Sturgeon told lawmakers in Edinburgh on Tuesday.