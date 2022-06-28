Lufthansa Apologizes for Flight Chaos, Sees No Short-Term Fix

Deutsche Lufthansa AG management apologized for the disruptions and cancellations bedeviling the global aviation industry and cautioned the situation won’t improve in the near future as carriers and airports struggle to rebuild operations from the pandemic slump.
In a letter sent overnight to customers, Europe’s biggest airline group laid out the causes of the chaos, from a lack of personnel to the war in Ukraine. The carrier said global aviation is reaching the limits of available resources, frustrating airline efforts to recover losses after the coronavirus burst a decades-long boom in travel.