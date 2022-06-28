Hyundai and Kia Raided by Prosecutors in German Diesel Probe

Hyundai Motor Co. and Kia Corp. are facing a fraud and air-pollution probe by Frankfurt prosecutors over allegations they used defeat devices in diesel cars to mask the harmful emissions pumped into the air.
Eight premises in Germany and Luxembourg were raided by 140 officers on Tuesday, prosecutors said in an emailed statement. They’re investigating people at both automakers as well as at BorgWarner, Inc., which now owns Delphi Technologies Plc, one of two company that allegedly provided the software for the diesel engines, prosecutors said.