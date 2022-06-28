The Cadillac Lyriq Electric SUV Is Not Worth Waiting For

Park City, Utah, is pretty this time of year. Mountain sunlight drenches verdant hills strung with million-dollar ski lodges buttoned up for summer. Chestnut mares doze in pastoral repose. Shopkeeps don insta-smiles for travelers spending $40 on a bandana or squeaky dog toy.

But the 2023 Cadillac Lyriq transporting me through these bucolic environs had me in a funk. I had recently learned that the $62,990 SUV I was driving was a pre-production model—99% finished but technically not a customer-ready example of Cadillac’s first-ever fully electric vehicle. Which meant that any critique I might develop regarding it could be swatted away with an airy “It’ll be fixed by the time we get to production” comment from the folks selling it. This felt like a cop-out. Potential customers for this vehicle deserve to know what exactly they are getting into, not an approximation of something still to come.