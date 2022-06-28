 Skip to content
The Cadillac Lyriq Electric SUV Is Not Worth Waiting For

And wait you will, even if you put your deposit down now. Sharper electric SUVs from rival brands will be available sooner.

The 2023 Cadillac Lyriq is the brand’s first fully electric SUV.&nbsp;

Park City, Utah, is pretty this time of year. Mountain sunlight drenches verdant hills strung with million-dollar ski lodges buttoned up for summer. Chestnut mares doze in pastoral repose. Shopkeeps don insta-smiles for travelers spending $40 on a bandana or squeaky dog toy.

But the 2023 Cadillac Lyriq transporting me through these bucolic environs had me in a funk. I had recently learned that the $62,990 SUV I was driving was a pre-production model—99% finished but technically not a customer-ready example of Cadillac’s first-ever fully electric vehicle. Which meant that any critique I might develop regarding it could be swatted away with an airy “It’ll be fixed by the time we get to production” comment from the folks selling it. This felt like a cop-out. Potential customers for this vehicle deserve to know what exactly they are getting into, not an approximation of something still to come.