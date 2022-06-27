Ukraine Latest: US Pledges Air-Defense System, Russia in Default

US President Joe Biden is set to announce the purchase of an advanced surface-to-air missile system for Ukraine. The news came as Group of Seven leaders are meeting in the Bavarian Alps and will talk with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

At their summit, Group of Seven leaders will commit to supporting Ukraine in its defense against Russia’s invasion “for as long as it takes,” according to a draft statement. Gold climbed in early Monday trading as leading countries roll out plans to ban imports of the precious metal from Russia in conjunction with the G-7 gathering.