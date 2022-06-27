Group of Seven leaders will discuss the viability of a price cap on Russian oil as talks in the Bavarian Alps again focus on Ukraine, with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy joining the summit by video link from Kyiv.

Leaders will commit at their three-day meeting at Schloss Elmau to provide support “for as long as it takes” to Zelenskiy and his government, according to the text of a draft statement seen by Bloomberg. US President Joe Biden is set to announce the purchase of an advanced surface-to-air missile defense system to help protect Ukrainian cities.