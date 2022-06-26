 Skip to content
Markets

UAE Government Team to Visit Germany for Talks on Hydrogen

  • Delegates include representatives from Adnoc and Masdar
  • Germany is seeking to wean itself of Russian energy supplies
A hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle in Berlin.

Photographer: Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg

Germany and the United Arab Emirates will hold further talks on hydrogen and clean energy this week as the European country seeks long-term solutions to wean itself off Russian gas in the wake of Moscow’s attack on Ukraine.