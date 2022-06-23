New York-Area Library Bans Kids’ LGBTQ Displays a Week Before City’s Pride March

A Long Island library’s board of trustees voted this week to remove Pride displays and books discussing LGBTQ identity from children’s section shelves, prompting outcry from New York Governor Kathy Hochul and advocacy groups.
The board of the Smithtown Library, which has locations in four towns in the greater New York City area, voted 4-2 in favor of the change on June 21, according to a memo posted to the website. The board is holding an emergency meeting tonight, according to a tweet and a post online, although no agenda is posted.