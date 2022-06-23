Chipotle Workers Push to Form Union at Maine Location

Workers at a Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. in Augusta, Maine, filed a request to federal regulators to unionize, one of the most significant labor organization efforts the burrito chain has faced.
Employees calling themselves “Chipotle United,” submitted a petition to the National Labor Relations Board on Wednesday, which is now under review at its Boston office. A worker at the location, Brandi McNease, said she believes a majority of the crew support the effort. The influential AFL-CIO has helped advise the group, a spokesman said.