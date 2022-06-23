British Airways Unions Vote to Strike at Heathrow Over Pay

Unions representing some British Airways workers at London Heathrow airport said members voted in favor of striking over a pay dispute, creating a fresh headache for the carrier this summer and threatening more chaos for UK travelers.
The GMB and Unite unions said hundreds of BA check-in workers would strike during the peak summer vacation period after the carrier refused to reverse a 10% pay cut imposed during the pandemic. While GMB said strike dates hadn’t yet been confirmed but were likely to be during the peak summer season, Unite said that it was giving the carrier “a short window of opportunity to remove the 10% pay cut before announcing strikes.”