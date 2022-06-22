Top ESG Fund Manager Trounces Peers by Hoarding ‘Unloved’ Assets

One of this year’s top-performing managers of so-called sustainable funds has relied on assets that aren’t normally associated with environmental, social and governance investing, in a strategy that’s ended up trouncing his peers.
The Eurizon Azioni Energie E Materie Prime (ticker CARENMP@IM) booked a return of 15.7% this year as of Friday, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Its main holding is ConocoPhillips, followed by Valero Energy Corp. and Exxon Mobil Corp. The three fossil-fuel stocks top a portfolio dominated by energy and raw materials. The Eurizon fund markets itself as a so-called Article 8 product within the EU’s Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation, meaning it “promotes” sustainability.