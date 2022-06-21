Ecuador President Pressed to Resign as Protests Curb Oil Output

Ecuador President Guillermo Lasso is fending off calls to resign amid street protests by a left-wing indigenous group that’s paralyzed parts of the country and imperiled oil production, one of its key industries.
The conservative former banker, a darling of investors since he came to power a year ago, has seen his popularity falter locally amid growing crime and concern about his plan to overhaul the economy with support by the International Monetary Fund. Lasso has decried the protests -- now in their second week -- as a coup attempt meant to dislodge the government.