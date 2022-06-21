Chevron CEO Says Biden Is Vilifying Oil and Should Change Course

Chevron Corp. Chief Executive Officer Mike Wirth called on President Joe Biden to stop criticizing the oil and gas industry and demanded a “change in approach” toward US energy policy.

There are no easy fixes to record gasoline prices, but the administration needs to work with oil and gas producers, Wirth said in a letter ahead of a meeting with the Department of Energy this week. Wirth will be one of several CEOs gathering with Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm on June 23 in an attempt to develop policies that would help ease the pain at the pump.