Lagarde Restates ECB Hiking Plan as Crisis Tool Takes Shape

  • Tightening intention reaffirmed after emergency meeting
  • ECB president testifies to lawmakers in European Parliament
European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde restated officials’ intention to raise interest rates in July and September, signaling that concerns over financial-market tensions aren’t derailing the fight against inflation. 

The comments on Monday underscored how a showdown with investors in the past week hasn’t affected the Governing Council’s broader monetary policy strategy. Lagarde spoke after an emergency meeting last week where officials accelerated work on a tool to defend the integrity of the euro region. 