EU, China Aim for Talks in Next Few Weeks, Ambassador Says

The European Union and China are planning two high-level meetings in coming weeks, but the talks must tackle real bilateral issues and provide tangible benefits, according to the bloc’s ambassador in Beijing.
The two sides will hold the high-level dialogs on the economy and on climate and the environment “in the next few weeks, hopefully,” Nicolas Chapuis, the EU’s ambassador in China, told Bloomberg Television in Beijing on Monday. “We are continuing to press for engagement and solving the issues at hand. Addressing the issues, not sweeping them under the rug.”