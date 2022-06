An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.2 struck Japan’s western coastal prefecture of Ishikawa on Sunday, the Meteorological Agency said, adding there were no indications that it would trigger a tsunami.

The quake occurred at 3:08 p.m. at a depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles). It measured a lower 6 on Japan’s 7-point intensity scale in parts of the Noto Peninsula, meaning it was strong enough to wedge doors shut, topple furniture and dislodge wall tiles, according to the agency.