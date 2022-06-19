Eni Wins Stake in $29 Billion Qatari Project as Gas Prices Surge

Eni SpA became the second foreign firm to win a stake in a $29 billion project that will expand Qatar’s production of liquefied natural gas as the energy crisis in Europe escalates and prices climb.
The Italian company will take a 3.1% a stake in the project, Qatar Energy Chief Executive Officer Saad Al-Kaabi said at a signing ceremony in Doha on Sunday. The project will include four new liquefaction units, or trains, that will raise Qatar’s annual LNG-production capacity to 110 million tons by 2026 from 77 million.