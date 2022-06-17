Sprawling Home at NYC’s 15 Central Park West Lists for $58 Million

A pair of apartments for sale at Manhattan’s 15 Central Park West are being offered as a chance to own the second-largest home in the trophy building.
Together, the units total just over 8,000 square feet (743 square meters), with 97 feet (30 meters) of frontage along the park. The fifth-floor condos will be listed as a combination on Friday by Kyle Blackmon of Compass with a $58 million asking price.
Included with the listing is a proposed floor plan that merges the separate four-bedroom apartments into a single sprawling home with five bedrooms, including a 1,400-square-foot primary suite. Buyers may choose to draw up their own plans or to keep the units separate, possibly to house multiple generations or branches of a family.