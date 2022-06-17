Powell Says Fed ‘Acutely Focused’ on Returning Inflation to 2%

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reiterated his determination to curb the hottest inflation in 40 years and said the US central bank’s commitment encourages the world to hold and transact in dollars.
“My colleagues and I are acutely focused on returning inflation to our 2% objective,” he said in welcoming remarks Friday to a Fed conference on the international role of the dollar in Washington. “The Federal Reserve’s strong commitment to our price-stability mandate contributes to the widespread confidence in the dollar as a store of value.”